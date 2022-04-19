Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMD opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

