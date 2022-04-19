Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

