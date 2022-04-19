Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 5,526 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $138.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.