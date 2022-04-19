Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 66,380 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.