Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 7,250 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 196,692 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

