Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 7,488 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

