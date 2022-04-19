Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $1.71 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 57,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 654,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 515,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

