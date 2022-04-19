Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $2.67 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.