Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $449,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.