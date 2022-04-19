Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $483,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

