Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $653,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.66.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
