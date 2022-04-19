Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

