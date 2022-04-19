Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $638,000 Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

VRNS opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

