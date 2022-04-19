Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.17% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Shares of FLWS opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $915.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

