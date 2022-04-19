Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.32. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

