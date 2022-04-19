Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

