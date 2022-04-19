Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $488,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,836,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 417,779 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -513.20 and a beta of 1.77. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

