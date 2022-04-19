ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 101,471 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $101.73. 185,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.09.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.