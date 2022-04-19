Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 6.5%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47). 212,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 284,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.61. The stock has a market cap of £14.04 million and a PE ratio of 25.54.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

