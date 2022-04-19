Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will post $212.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 121.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

