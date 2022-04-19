Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 896,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ROAD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

