Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $10,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 321,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,201. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

