Contrasting Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.58 -$254.52 million ($6.56) -2.03 Semtech $740.86 million 5.41 $125.66 million $1.92 32.55

Semtech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -32.49% -60.80% -24.68% Semtech 16.96% 17.89% 11.61%

Risk and Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Semtech 0 2 7 0 2.78

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.62%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Semtech.

Summary

Semtech beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

