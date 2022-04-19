Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.55

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.55 and last traded at C$19.53, with a volume of 8708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.48. The firm has a market cap of C$556.57 million and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

