Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.