Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 77,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
Cosmos Company Profile (NASDAQ:COSM)
