Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 77,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cosmos Company Profile (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.