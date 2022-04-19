COVA (COVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $363.00

COVA (COVA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $94,383.18 and approximately $363.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00105009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.