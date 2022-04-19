Cowa LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cowa LLC cut its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,088,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,557,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,443,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

