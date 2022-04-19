Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 6,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

