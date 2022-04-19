Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $85,000 in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 217,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GT Biopharma by 133.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GT Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

GTBP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 153,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.41. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

