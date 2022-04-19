Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,757,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
CYRN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,644. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
