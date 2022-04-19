CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,847.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,053,000 after buying an additional 1,501,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,866,000 after buying an additional 1,419,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,976,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

