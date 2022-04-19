Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.84

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 136107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.