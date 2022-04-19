Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.84

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 136107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
