DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $65,701.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003706 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,817,257 coins and its circulating supply is 56,671,245 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.