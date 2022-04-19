Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DLCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

