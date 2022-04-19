Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75.
In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,834.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,635,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,895,200.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 373,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
