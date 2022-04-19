DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.72 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

