DeRace Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. DeRace has a market capitalization of $53.98 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeRace has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.84 or 0.07444232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.88 or 0.99832675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041615 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

