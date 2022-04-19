DerivaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.67 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $58.67 million and $1.96 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.28 or 0.07445440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.52 or 0.99844323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042033 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

