DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

DMTK stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

