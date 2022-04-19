Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.69

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.