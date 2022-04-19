Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €125.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($134.41) target price from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($146.24) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.45 ($137.05).

Shares of SAF traded up €1.86 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €103.88 ($111.70). 619,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($99.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.01.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

