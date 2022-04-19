Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,455. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

