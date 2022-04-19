Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the lowest is $61.24 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $288.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 7,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,420. The company has a market cap of $483.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.99. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

