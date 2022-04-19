Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,977. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

