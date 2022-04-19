Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

