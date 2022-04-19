Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000.

Shares of DWACU stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. 2,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $143.53.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

