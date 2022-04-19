Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 628,598 shares.The stock last traded at $96.30 and had previously closed at $94.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $249,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

