Dora Factory Market Capitalization Hits $22.30 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00013213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00106180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars.

