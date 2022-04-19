DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,507 shares of company stock worth $3,300,959 over the last 90 days.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 727,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.